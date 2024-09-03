Top teams to battle for quarterfinals spot in Vodafone Cup

The Fiji National Rugby League is gearing up for the Vodafone Cup elimination round that will be held this Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

This crucial round will see top teams from across the country competing for a place in the national quarterfinals.

The FNRL is calling on rugby enthusiasts to witness the intensity and passion as teams battle it out on the field.

Vusu Raiders will meet Conua Kingfisher at 9.30am, Navy Albatross will face West Coast Storms at 11am, Police Sharks and Namosi Highlands will battle at 12.30pm, Nabua Broncos is set to go against Ravoravo Tabbitoh at 2pm while UPS Raiders will meet Saru Dragons at 3.30pm.

These games will be played at ground one in Lawaqa Park.

In ground two, Topline Warrios and Waitaci Titans will clash at 10am, Kinoya Sea Eagles and Namoli West Tigers will face off at 11.30am while Nadera Panthers and Laselase Cowboys will meet at 1pm.