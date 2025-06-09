Top seeds Nadi wary of Ba’s quarterfinal threat

[Pic:Ba Rugby/Facebook]

Last year, Nadi entered the Skipper Cup quarterfinals as the eighth-placed side and stunned top seeds Suva.

This season, the Jetsetters have turned the tables; they finished top of the standings and now face eighth-placed Ba.

Nadi Rugby Union vice-president and head of operations Jeff Tamata says this year’s competition has been the toughest yet, which he believes reflects Fiji’s status as a Tier One rugby nation.

Despite Nadi’s 57–36 win over Ba in round five, Tamata says his side won’t underestimate their opponents.

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Tamata says Ba sent a strong warning last week, thrashing Lautoka 53–22, with several national representatives helping drive the performance.

I think they’ve been boosted by the return of the two Flying Fijians, Nasova and Tuwai, with Waisea Nacuqu. And no wonder they beat Lautoka last week with that margin.

Tamata says Nadi respects Ba and will let its rugby do the talking when the sides meet.

Two quarterfinals will be played at the HFC Stadium in Suva with defending champs Malolo playing Naitasiri at 1pm, and Tailevu meets Navosa at 3pm.

You can watch Malolo versus Naitasiri live on FBC Sports.

Elsewhere, Nadroga hosts Suva at 3pm, while Nadi takes on Ba at Prince Charles Park.