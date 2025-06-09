Prince William stops traffic for a game of cricket

Source: Reuters

Britain’s Prince William turned one of London’s most famous thoroughfares, The Mall leading ​to Buckingham Palace, into a temporary cricket pitch on Tuesday, where he was joined by some of the game’s biggest names to promote his Earthshot ​climate prize.

The wide red-paved promenade in the ​heart of the city is more often seen ⁠as the setting for grand royal processions ​and patriotic flag-waving celebrations.

But on Tuesday, William picked ​up a cricket bat for an informal game with current and former international players including ex-Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, ​West Indies legend Brian Lara and England captain ​Joe Root.

Against the palatial backdrop, William – dressed in a shirt ‌and ⁠sweater – clubbed away a series of gentle deliveries from Ganguly and posed for selfies with onlookers.

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“He batted alright,” said Ganguly when asked for his ​verdict on ​the prince’s ⁠skills.

The event was designed to celebrate the ties between Britain and India – ​two passionate cricketing nations – as India ​prepares to ⁠host the annual summit and awards ceremony of William’s Earthshot Prize next month.