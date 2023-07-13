Togiatama learning from the best

Zuriel Togiatama

Training alongside Tevita Ikanivere and Sam Matavesi has helped New Zealand-born Zuriel Togiatama reflect and work on his form.

The 24-year-old who plays hooker says being part of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad is an honor and the one-week training camp in Taveuni last week has helped him to see where he needs to be in terms of fitness.

He says to be surrounded by players who are experienced and knowledgeable about the game is a great learning experience for him.

“Both Tex and Sam are world class players as well as others so, for me to be training next to them has given me the understanding of where I need to be and where I’m currently at.”

Togiatama who featured for the Flying Fijians in the Test against Wales in 2021 says he may have played only a minute in that game but it was a moment he will never forget.

He says if given the opportunity to don the white jumper in the Punjas Pacific Battle, he will make the most of it.

The Flying Fijians will take on Ikale Tonga in the first Test next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.