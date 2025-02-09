Tikomailami thankful to Bai’s contributions

Tukania Tikomailami

To become a great rugby player, one must not only be physically strong, but mentally as well.

This is one of the main reasons 62-year-old Tukania Tikomailami decided to have his children join the Eastern Saints Rugby Club.

His oldest son, Israel, is one of the products of Bai’s development pathways, after securing a scholarship in New Zealand two years ago.

Tikomailami says one of the best things about having his sons join the Eastern Saints Club is that they are not only trained to become great rugby players, but great individuals as well.

Bai carries this out by having his players involved in other activities outside of rugby.

“I’m so thankful to Bai and to Eastern Saints with each and every one who has helped him. And right now, after going through the training, the basic training of rugby and of moral. He (Israel) was offered a scholarship in New Zealand at Westlake Boys High School, in North Shore, Auckland. So now this is his second year over there, and he’s doing very well.”

Meanwhile, Bai took members of his senior and junior team to his farm in Nausori, where they underwent different farming techniques and exercises.

Bai’s goal for the exercise was to teach players useful life skills, while at the same time teaching values that ties rugby and farming.