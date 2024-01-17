Tietjens empathetic on Fiji 7s side

[Source: Loop Nauru]

Former New Zealand 7s coach Sir Gordon Tietjens feels empathetic towards the pressure on the Fiji Airways Fiji 7s side.

The national side has yet to win a series tournament under coach Ben Gollings and Tietjens says it will take some time for the team to rebuild and the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s is a good avenue to test some combinations.

“I know the Fijian team is under a lot of pressure at the moment, they want to step up in this tournament as well and put their hand up because they want to have the Olympics and it’s going to start from here, then they go to Perth. It’s just never-ending, the World Series.”

Tietjens will be coaching the Ambassadors All Stars side in the Coral Coast 7s, which kicks off tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The All Stars will face New Zealand Development in their opening pool match.