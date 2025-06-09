Three curtain raisers for Drua Development

[Source:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua Development will play exciting curtain raisers at the first three home matches of the 2026 Shop N Save Supermarket Super Rugby Pacific season.

Drua Development is going to take on the Australian Fijians, Malolo and Ba.

This means they’ll play curtain raisers in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s matches against Moana Pasifika on Feb 14 Feb, the Hurricanes two weeks later and the Brumbies on March 14.

The Drua Development squad will be made up of the club’s best emerging talent and wider squad members.

Fijian Drua Development Coach Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani says the fixtures present a valuable opportunity for the squad to gain much-needed match exposure.

He says securing game time for the squad is a priority and three quality matches lined up against strong opposition will help our younger players build experience.

Nadolo also thanks the participating teams for agreeing to these three matches as the curtain raisers are a great addition to the Drua matchdays, and fans will get double the value and enjoy two games on the same day.

The matchday programme for the first three home matches are:

Fans are encouraged to get in early and enjoy a full day of rugby, starting with the curtain raisers at 12.30pm before the main Super Rugby Pacific matches kick off at 3.30pm.

14 February 2026: Churchill Park, Lautoka

12.30pm – Drua Development vs Australian Fijians Rugby Union (AFRU) Under 20

3.30pm – Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Moana Pasifika

28 February 2026: Churchill Park, Lautoka

12.30pm – Drua Development vs Malolo Rugby

3.30pm – Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Hurricanes

14 March 2026: Churchill Park, Lautoka

12.30pm – Drua Development vs Ba Rugby

3.30pm – Swire Shipping Fijian Drua vs Brumbies

