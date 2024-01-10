Tawalo pushes for Fiji 7s selection

Inia Tawalo

Army speedster Inia Tawalo is hoping to catch the eyes of Fiji Airways Fiji 7s coach Ben Gollings once again for a chance to wear the national jumper.

The 29-year-old from Batiri village, Nadroga was drafted into the national extended squad in 2022 following the Super 7s Series but has not been able to make the final cut.

Tawalo hopes to make his presence felt in the Army side at the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s in Sigatoka next week to ink his name into Gollings good books once again.

“If I am given a chance, I will do my best to prove my worth, but right now we just want to do well at the Coral Coast 7s.”

Tawalo will spearhead Army’s title defence next week alongside fellow former national 7s squad member Rokoua Rasaku.

Army are pooled with Ratu Filise, Pacific Nomads and Yalovata at the Coral Coast 7s, which kicks-off next Thursday at Lawaqa Park.