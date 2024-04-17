Tawake rejoins Fijian Drua

Former skipper, Bitila Tawake [File Photo]

As the semi-final of the Super W looms, the Rooster Fijian Drua women have received a major boost ahead of the clash against the Western Force in Suva on Friday.

Former skipper, Bitila Tawake has returned from New Zealand to join the squad for the match.

Tawake finished playing for the Chiefs in this season’s Super Rugby Aupuki competition in New Zealand last weekend, where her lost to the Blues 24-18 in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

Tawake will provide cover for the front row.

Head coach Mosese Rauluni says it’s great to have Tawake back and he says she has always been an important part of the Drua and they have been constantly been in touch.

He adds that the former skip will get on splendidly with the rest of the squad, all of whom know her well already.

The match starts at 4.35pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.