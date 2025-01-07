Tamanivalu shines in milestone match

[Source: [Source: 東芝ブレイブルーパス（Toshiba Brave Lupus)/ Facebook]/ Facebook]

Seta Tamanivalu celebrated his 50th appearance for Brave Lupus Tokyo with a crucial opening try on Sunday, helping the defending champions se-cure a hard-fought 32-26 victory over the Kobe Steelers in Japan Rugby League One.

The win marked Brave Lupus’ third consecutive triumph to kick off the season.

The former New Zealand and Fiji international struck early, finishing off a move set up by Shannon Frizell, who capitalized on a lineout near the Kobe 22 at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the absence of star flyhalf Richie Mo’unga, Brave Lupus found their rhythm under the direction of home-grown No. 10 Takuro Matsunaga, who led the attack for head coach Todd Blackadder.

The match remained tightly contested, with Brave Lupus holding a 20-12 lead before a pivotal moment in the 61st minute. Kobe prop Kauvaka Kaivelata received a red card, upgraded from a yellow, leaving the Steelers a man down.

Japan winger Jone Naikabula capitalized on the advantage, scoring two late tries to secure the victory, although Kobe fullback Kanta Matsunaga added a converted try at the final whistle to narrow the margin.