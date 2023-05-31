Swire Shipping extends partnership with Drua

Swire Shipping has today announced the extension of its support as an exclusive naming rights sponsor of the Fijian Drua for a further two years.

Regional Manager for the Pacific Islands Alex Pattison says this partnership reinforces Swire Shipping’s long-standing commitment to the communities of Fiji, and to aiding the development of local sporting talent.

Pattison says as a longstanding supporter of sport in Fiji, they recognise the significant role that rugby plays in the nation’s culture and the impact it has on communities across the country.

The Fijian Drua, a professional rugby union team based in Fiji, are the youngest club in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

According to Pattison the team’s debut in 2022 was a significant achievement for Fijian rugby and they have continued to impress in the competition, showcasing exceptional talent and surpassing many preseason expectations.