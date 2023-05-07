Super W champions back home

Fijiana Drua with fans at the Nadi International Airport

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua side were greeted with cheers and songs as they walked out of the arrivals area at the Nadi International Airport.

This is after the side defended its Super W title over the weekend in Australia.

They beat Queensland Reds 38-30 in the final.

Family, friends and fans gathered at the airport to welcome the champions.

It was joyous and emotional occasion for them as they were able to lift the title again.

Only 12 members of the team arrived with the rest coming in this morning.