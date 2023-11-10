Stonewriters to establish fresh chapter for 7s

Former Fiji 7s rep Isake Katonibau

Stonewriters Legacy Director and former Fiji 7s rep Isake Katonibau shares that the birth of their new institution signifies a fresh chapter for 7s in Fiji.

Together with our national 7s reps from the 2014-2016 World Sevens Series, the members of Stonewriters express joy in putting their words into action.

Katonibau says they’ve identified a gap that their legacy aims to fill, emphasizing the practical impact they aspire to make.

Article continues after advertisement

“It will take one year to develop them because what the national coach is doing at that level is he is doing the job of the people who were suppose to work on the players during development and grassroots and this is where Stonewriters come in. We’re going to bridge that gap. From grassroots because thats a bog gap to international.”

He adds this isitiative will help aspiring 7s players in a way to train, equip and make available the resources they need for their personal growth.

The institute will have ground-breaking ceremony in Nadi next Thursday for their state-of-the art facilities.