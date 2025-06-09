‘Still pinching myself’: Kadin Pritchard diving deep into Brumbies culture

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Making his Super Rugby Pacific debut last year against the Fijian Drua, Pritchard will now use his time in Super Rugby AUS and the ACT side’s recent tour to Hong Kong to push for regular selection next year, with a Len Ikitau-sized hole to be filled in the Brumbies’ centres.

“It’s moved pretty quickly,” the young centre told Rugby.com.au when asked about his progression in the last few months. “[I] didn’t really have that much time to go, ‘wow, this is what I’ve actually done this year.’

“I’ve got through a lot… the Super Rugby debut, which was an unreal experience over there in Fiji. I’m still pinching myself to this day to believe that actually happened.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been unreal just with the boys around me, the standards, the Wallabies boys. I’m just trying to take everything I can off those guys like Lenny [Ikitau], Wrighty [Tom Wright] and all the older guys in the back there.

“It’s been unreal to get a debut and have this as my job.”

The next generation of Brumbies are set for a baptism of fire in 2026, with Wright expected to be sidelined until at least May and Ikitau overseas with the Exeter Chiefs.

However, Pritchard believes the extensive time he’s had with the Wallabies over the last few months, in addition to the developing combinations in Super Rugby AUS, bodes well for the new blood to hit the ground running.

“The vibe’s been pretty good actually,” Pritchard said of the recent camps.

“The camp brought us together, brought us a bit closer. We’re already a pretty close group, but that camp brought aspects like trust into the group, especially with the younger boys and the older boys, it was a good connection piece.

“Being a part of that altogether, it was a pretty good experience. The trust in the group has built up a lot… the closeness of the group is one thing that the Brumbies have always had.

Pritchard singled out Wright for his expertise, with the young centre excited to pick the star’s brains as he continues to bounce back from his ACL injury.

“He’s just the ultimate professional here at the moment,” Pritchard said of the Wallaby fullback.

“[One piece of advice from him is] it’s that the little stuff that you can do outside of actually being on the training paddock. Going and doing reviews, asking questions with one another, then with the older guys in the group, and then going to the coaches to get feedback.

“Then, not just getting the feedback, [but] going and putting it into your work and training, and then into games. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve taken away from the year.”

With the likes of Jarrah McLeod, David Feliuai and Ollie Sapsford spearheading a strong contingent of Brumbies looking to fill the Wallaby gaps, Pritchard backs the competition in the side to allow the Brumbies to maintain their form, with the ACT side being handed one of the hardest fixture draws in 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.