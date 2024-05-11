Stage set for first Farebrother Trophy challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The stage is set for the first INKK Farebrother Trophy challenge between holders Nadi and Lautoka in Sigatoka this afternoon.

The two Western giants met earlier this year in the Skipper Cup with the Jetsetters escaping with a 28-24 victory.

But since then, Nadi has managed to improve its game led by former Fijian Drua pivot Serupepeli Vularika, who played a crucial role when his side handed Suva its first loss of the season last month.

Nadi will battle Lautoka for the coveted trophy at 3pm today at Lawaqa Park.

The inaugural ANZ Bosco Trophy challenge for women’s rugby also kick-offs at this hour between Suva and Nadi.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua will face the Western Force tonight at 11:55 and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Today, the Hurricanes take on the Blues in the top-of-the-table clash at 4:35pm, the Highlanders meet the Crusaders at 7:05pm and the Waratahs face the Brumbies at 9:35pm.