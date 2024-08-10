Springboks produce powerful win over Wallabies in Brisbane

[Source: 1News]

The Springboks have outclassed the Wallabies 33-7 to open the Rugby Championship with a powerful win in Brisbane.

It was all the South Africans as the world champions delivered a masterclass in the first half to set up the victory.

They took a 21-0 lead into the break, with a double to Kurt-Lee Arendse delivering a statement for their first win at Suncorp since 2013

Article continues after advertisement

The Springboks worked some trickery early from the lineout with a double jumper system as Ben-Jason Dixon passed it back to Eben Etzebeth, allowing Siya Kolisi to barge over at the back of the maul.

It set up a dominant first half for the world champions as they controlled the contest against an Australian side working hard in defence but struggling with discipline.

The first half went from bad to worse when Kellaway was yellow-carded for a lifting tackle on Cobus Reinach.

Minutes later, Arendse sliced through the gap for a 21-0 lead at the break

The Australians came out in the second half and kept pressing the South African line through Dylan Pietsch and Rob Valetini.

But every attack was met by a green wall that proved impenetrable.

It allowed the Springboks to slowly work their way back down the field and replacement Kwagga Smith crashed over to extend the lead.

Arendse followed him over two minutes later to seal the win.

A yellow card to Malcolm Marx for collecting Valetini in the head followed by Marco van Staden for repeated infringements opened the game up for the Wallabies late.

With space in the defensive line, Hunter Paisami dived over untouched for a consolation try on a tough afternoon for the Wallabies.