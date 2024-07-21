Spain record historic win over Tonga

History was made at the Teufaiva Sport Stadium on Friday, as Spain claimed their first-ever success against Tonga with a 29-20 victory.

Spain drew the first blood in the early stages, with flyhalf Gonzalo Vinuesa converting a well-placed conversion. Pablo Bouza’s side were in control, setting the pace and speed of the ball to their liking, with Tonga wasting a couple of good chances to break free.

Vinuesa added three more points to his haul before the first quarter, but the ‘Ikale Tahi responded with a cunning lineout move that saw hooker Sosefo Sakalia running to the tryline. James Faiva was unable to add the extras.

However, the Tongan try seemed to do more good than harm to the visitors, as Spain took full control of the ball possession, producing a massive effort to finally score a try by Estanislao Bay. Following a quick five-metre lineout, the scrumhalf took his chances and dove in. Match official Pierre Brousset awarded the try. Vinuesa added two more points and just before the break slotted in another penalty, allowing Spain to head to the locker rooms with a 16-5 lead.

With the World Rugby ranking on the line, Tevita Tu?ifua made some early changes and Tonga bounced back, narrowing down the score to a three-point deficit, thanks to a try and penalty kick from Padova’s Faiva.

Despite Tonga’s positive reaction to being down on the scoreboard, the Spanish waited for the perfect moment to pounce, which came from Álvar Gimeno. The centre caught a missed pass in a Tongan switch, sprinting unopposed to the line. The perfect way to celebrate his 40th cap for Spain.

Tonga kept failing to make the best out of some penalties, allowing the opposition to remain in control until the last play. Vinuesa still had time to convert two extra penalties with Tonga only being able to score a last-minute try that would make no difference to the result.

Spain’s tour to the Pacific wraps up with a shocking success, allowing them to move up in World Rugby’s rankings. Tonga will still have a chance to get back on the winning trail as they travel to Queensland to meet the Reds next Friday.