Side to work on discipline

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians Head Coach Mick Byrne highlights discipline as a key area for improvement following his team’s 50-19 victory over Tonga in their second Pacific Nations Cup match in Nuku’alofa yesterday.

The Flying Fijians were dealt a blow early in the first half with a red card, reducing them to 14 men against a resilient Tongan squad.

Byrne notes that playing a man down significantly impacted his team’s ability to control the game.

Article continues after advertisement

“The discipline issues in the first half, we seemed to panic a little bit when we got that yellow card and it felt like we were chasing the game instead of controlling it, but full credit to the boys.”

He emphasizes that addressing discipline issues will be a focus in the coming days as his side prepares for their semi-final match.

The Flying Fijians are now awaiting the outcome of the Japan vs. USA match to determine their opponent for the semi-finals next week.