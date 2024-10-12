Seru likely to make Top 14 debut

[Source: Stade Rochelais / Facebook]

Former Queen Victoria School head boy and Under 18 captain Tomasi Seru is set for a big moment as he’s named in La Rochelle’s match-day 23 to face Bayonne tomorrow morning.

Seru will likely make his Top 14 debut should he take the field tomorrow morning.

His journey to La Rochelle came after standout performances with the Kaiviti Silktails, catching the attention of top scouts.

Article continues after advertisement

Off the field, Seru still holds the Fiji Finals senior boys’ discuss record with a distance of 46.93 which was set in 2022.

La Rochelle and Bayonne will meet at 2.30am tomorrow.