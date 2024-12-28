Season over for Bituniyata after serious knee injury

Setareki Bituniyata [Source: lequipe.fr]

Stade Toulousain winger Setareki Bituniyata’s season has come to an abrupt end after he suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his right knee during last weekend’s 17-all draw with Lyon.

Medical examinations confirmed the severity of the injury, which typically requires 8 to 10 months of recovery time.

The 29-year-old former Fiji 7s player exited the field in the 57th minute at the Matmut Stadium limping heavily.

Until his injury, Bituniyata had been delivering an impressive performance on the right wing.

This injury not only ends his current season but casts uncertainty over his future with Toulouse, as his contract with the club expires in June 2025.

Whether Bituniyata will don the red-and-black jersey again remains unclear.