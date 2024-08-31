Schwalger pleased with win

Samoa’s coach Mahonri Schwalger expressed relief and satisfaction following their win against Tonga, a crucial bounce-back performance after a difficult week.

Samoa thrashed Tonga 43-17 yesterday at Apia Park in Samoa to get their win of the Pacific Nations Cup.

Reflecting on the match, the coach acknowledged the struggles faced in their previous game against Fiji.

“It was a pretty tough week last week against Fiji. We didn’t get our game going in the second half, but we’re pretty happy with what we put out tonight.”

Schwalger adds that they will work on other areas of the game and hope to bounce back in their next game.

Meanwhile the PNC continues tomorrow with USA facing Canada at 1 pm tomorrow.

You can watch the live coverage of the match on FBC Sports Channel.