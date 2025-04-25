Savea brothers to unite for Moana Pasifika

[Source: Pacific Rugby Players]

Julian Savea’s long-awaited reunion with his brother Ardie on the field for Moana Pasifika is finally set to occur this weekend.

The Savea brothers are poised to line up together for the first time in nearly two years when Moana Pasifika hosts the Fijian Drua at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

This match carries significant weight for both teams, as they vie for a crucial victory to keep their hopes of securing a spot in Super Rugby Pacific’s top six alive.

Dubbed the ‘Battle of the Pacific,’ the game features Moana Pasifika, currently positioned 10th on the ladder, against the Drua, who sit in 11th place.

Despite their lower rankings, both teams are expected to deliver an enthralling contest, as past encounters suggest a high level of competition.

Their five previous meetings have produced three matches decided by a mere three points or fewer.

Moana Pasifika has managed to defeat the Drua only once, with a 39-36 victory at AAMI Park in Melbourne during Super Round last March.

For the first time this season, Moana Pasifika coach Tana Umaga has the luxury of fielding both Savea brothers.

Julian Savea, who had been sidelined since the first week of the season due to a knee injury, made his return and played a full 80 minutes in last Saturday’s 24-0 loss to the Brumbies in Pukekohe.

Ardie Savea, who missed that match, has been named to start this Saturday, while Julian is listed on the bench.

The Drua will face Moana Pasifika at North Harbour Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday at 4.35pm, with live coverage available on FBC Sports.

