Savea becomes Super Rugby Pacific all-time leading try scorer

[Source: NZ Herald]

Julian Savea stands alone as Super Rugby Pacific’s all-time leading try scorer, bagging the 61st of his career against the Rebels.

The Rebels held a 19-10 halftime lead against Moana Pasifika in Hamilton, and went on to close out a 29-23 win.

Moana Pasifika led 20-19 with 29 minutes to play, but the Rebels finished strong.

Melbourne wing Andrew Kellaway opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest. Ryan Louwrens, Vaiolini Ekuasi, Lachie Anderson and Glen Vaihu also got across the line for the visitors, while Moana Pasifika’s tries came from Allan Craig and Savea.