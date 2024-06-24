Rugby

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected]

June 24, 2024 6:17 pm

Sevu Reece and Emoni Narawa

Fiji born players, Sevu Reece and Emoni Narawa have been named in the All Blacks squad.

The squad selected by All Blacks Head Coach Scott Robertson and his four assistant coaches Scott Hansen, Jason Holland, Leon MacDonald and Jason Ryan, will play two Tests against England in Dunedin and Auckland, and one against Fiji in San Diego.

Scott Barrett has been named captain.

Article continues after advertisement


Scott Barrett [Source: RNZ]

The new captain told Sky that he is hugely honoured and grateful for the opportunity to captain the All Blacks.

“I understand it’s a huge job, and there’s a lot of pressure that goes with it, but I’m excited to see where this team’s going.”

Sen optimistic about smaller budget deficits in 2024-25

Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

Rabuka urges Pacific action against drug crisis

Legal Aid expands services to support the vulnerable

ICAF project to assist vulnerable communities

Lawyer to file no case to answer submissions

FCS evaluates all its programs

Workshop concludes with new roadmap for collaboration

Food quality concerns grip market

$2m to assist individuals affected by termites

Police ramp up arrests in Operation Yavirau

Iran election: Young voters’ divide over 2022 protests shapes presidential race

Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

Tight contest for Chess Championships

‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Orthodox priest, multiple police killed in gunmen attack

Indonesian Muslim metal group braces for biggest stage yet

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Tuwai stands ready for the call

Bula Boys eye historic final

Israel offensive in Lebanon could increase risk of broader war, U.S. general says

Savusavu Chamber optimistic about new budget

Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

Climate change threatens Blue Pacific's future: PM

Presenting early complaint is vital

More than 1,000 die in haj amid scorching temperatures

Hermes shows breezy summer styles for men on Paris runway

Fiji tourism thrives in May resulting in economic boost

Rasova's case adjourned again

Police search for missing man

Hungary suffers as usual in Euro 2024 win over Scotland, says coach

Collaboration strengthens Solomon Islands crime prevention

Deo urges nations to uphold rights of recyclers

Jordan grabs hat-trick to set England up for a place in T20 semi-finals

‘Hawaii Five-0’ fan favorite and former UFC fighter Taylor Wily dies at 56

Gunmen fire on targets in Russia's Dagestan region, six police killed

Taylor Swift goes Instagram official with Travis Kelce

Heat wave scorches US East Coast, spreads West

Austin Butler starstruck, couldn't greet Ryan Gosling

Fiji to face hosts in Paris

Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Fuellkrug's late goal sees Germany draw 1-1, win Euro group

Israeli airstrike kills eight at Gaza aid centre, witnesses say

Health Center requires urgent renovation

It was good run with Barbarians says Derenalagi

Bula Boys to address concerns privately

Meeting the unmet legal needs is vital: Kiran

Residents call for action on reservoir

Buewater Boxing donates 30% profits to charity

Communities to ensure ocean preservation

Volleyball tournament raises awareness on elderly abuse

Tabuya clarifies the $172K donation from the Chinese Embassy

Copa America a fresh start for Brazil after period of turmoil

Doueihi returns in style as Tigers rout Raiders

Cabinet approves national blue town framework

Kumar re-elected as FHTA Board President

Business leaders commit to mentoring indigenous entrepreneurs

Strategy to detail roles of various agencies

Russian bombing kills 3, injures 52 in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Growing vendor numbers create space shortage

PRNSC to tackle polycrisis and security challenge

Flying Fijians skipper happy with team’s performance

Fiji to co-host SIDS Solution Forum

Exhilarating start for Snooker nationals

Natabua High School Global Reunion targets infrastructure

Mexico lose captain Alvarez to injury in narrow win over Jamaica

Richardson punches ticket to Paris Olympics

Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

Nabouwalu youth on a mission to eradicate drug use

Krishna tops Oceania goal scoring board

Rally participants call on government to reprioritize

Work commences on google project in Fiji

Fiji to host 21st annual regular session for WCPFC

Thousands join Budapest Pride to protest anti-LGBTQ+ policies

U20 ready for the big guns

Venezuela edge out 10-man Ecuador in Copa America

Dressel wins 50m free splash, sets up Paris title defense

Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy

Israeli strikes kill 42 in Gaza, officials Say

PM calls for acceptance of school dropouts

SOLE Fintech enhances financial inclusion

SCC prioritizes infrastructure maintenance

Ambassador Tarakinikini presents draft resolution on New Caledonia

Cabinet approves review of Security Industry Act 2010

Flying Fijians fall in thriller

Bula Boys down Tahiti in hard fought game

Belgium bounce back with 2-0 Euros win over Romania

Ecuador hopes to start Copa America campaign on a high

Blues claim Super Rugby title after 21-year drought

Martinez ready for Euro 2024 knock-outs with Portugal

Georgia hold Czechs to 1-1 draw

Rabbitohs outlast Manly to claim 75-year first

Walker kicks Roosters past Bulldogs in Gosford wet

Nadroga puts an end to Suva's reign

Bula Boys raring to go

China, Australia to issue five-year visas

Review approved for FNSC

Ministry seeks cash conversion for bus vouchers

Society works on providing free legal services

Cabinet approves execution of MOS with Australia

Fiji deposits instrument of accession to Budapest Convention

Kevin Costner confirms he won’t return to ‘Yellowstone’

New kumala variety ideal for dry conditions

Suva women defend Marama title

Silktails defeated by Storm

Nil-all draw for Peru vs Chile

Byrne names team for Barbarians clash

Jessica Alba leaps back into action mode with ‘Trigger Warning’

China warns of possible 'trade war' with EU

Nabose grateful for experience

NDP to help shape future workforce skills

Cabinet endorses National ID Program

Japan increases grant for Tamavua-i-wai bridge project

ADB warns of ground water depletion in the region

Training equips women and men with new skills

Non-selected athletes to appeal within 48 hours

Argentina coach unhappy with pitch

RFMF seeks forgiveness from Ligairi

Council calls for review of Mining Act

Pretrial conference set for alleged murderer

Nadroga players have trained to win says President

Israel pounds Gaza, killing dozens, as fighting rages

Players to play for their families

FIPRA to establish comprehensive database

Warbrick wills Storm past Dolphins in thriller

Some players dropped from Fiji 7s Olympics squad

Austria shines with Rangnick's philosophy in statement win

Trump says foreigners who graduate from US colleges should get green cards

Russian-American woman goes on trial for treason

Koroiduadua, Naitokani in for Nadroga

$50k for Olympic gold medalist

Dad keeps Seva Junior in check

Potential path to amend Constitution says Turaga

Operation Yavirau results in more drug possession arrests

Slovak parliament approves government's contested public broadcaster revamp

Home and away games for Netball Super League

Province takes proactive steps in fight against drugs

Forum addresses gap in Fiji's music industry

Groundwater resource has benefited more than 2000 households

Fijians urged to embrace Yoga for health benefits

Judge refuses recusal in Isoof appeal case

Colombia congress approves extension of debt ceiling to $17.6 billion

Zelenskiy calls for measures to preserve Ukraine's energy system

Hodgman in for Wallabies, Daugunu back

Argentina claim 2-0 win over Canada in Copa America opener

Biden administration to give Haiti $110 million in security aid

Minimal changes for Skipper Cup champs

Yoga can address rising NCDs says PM

Gollings sheds light on termination

Municipal councils to undergo internal audit

FHRADC commends new Corrections Commissioner’s transparency

Bula Boys ready for last pool match

Messi sets all-time record for Copa America appearances

Valelevu Health Center receives $30k donation

HECF chief urges tech integration in higher education

Tom Kim, on brink of 22, shoots 62 to lead Travelers

Israel pounds central Gaza camps, deepens invasion of Rafah

Savusavu businesses thrive despite competition

Fiji men’s football now ranked 166th

Turaga and PJSP collaborate on regional justice system

New North Korea-Russia pact calls for immediate military aid if invaded

Sukuna Park to reopen soon

Education key to iTaukei empowerment says Vasu

PGL explores property development opportunities

Visiting Vietnam, Putin seeks new 'security architecture' for Asia

Eastern Canadian province imposes fire ban after blaze forces evacuation of town

Extreme heat kills hundreds, millions more sweltering worldwide

Fijiana focused on next challenge

Dominant Spain outclass Italy to book last-16 spot

Putin says Russia may deliver weapons to North Korea

SCC to partner with Police Force to tackle crime

Police seeks help in identifying body

All 23 members can get the job done says Sherman

53 vacant chiefly titles in Nadroga/Navosa

Nadroga rugby prioritize player welfare

Addressing poverty through better time management

Calls for family values amid social issues

Singh hints last local bout

Gavoka commends significant growth of tourism

Serbia's Jovic snatches late equaliser to salvage 1-1 draw with Slovenia

Ministry warns of false employment agents

England held by Denmark after Hjulmand stunner

Suryakumar, Bumrah fire as India sink Afghanistan

Fiji Pine Ltd provides education assistance for landowners

Fijiana secure historic victory over Japan

Brad Pitt's F1 movie set for release in June 2025

Shipping industry urges Red Sea action as Houthis sink second vessel

U.S. military's stop-start Gaza pier to resume operations

Cologne ready to welcome friendly Tartan Army invasion

We need to be on song tonight says Rauluni

Nine debutants for NZ men's 7s in Paris Olympics

Turaga supports PM's appointment of Graham Leung

Ground water policy to benefit women

Hughes credits team for job well done

Challenges push Naitasi to do her best

With defence pledge, Putin makes shift towards North Korea