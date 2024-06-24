Reece, Narawa named in All Blacks squad

Sevu Reece and Emoni Narawa

Fiji born players, Sevu Reece and Emoni Narawa have been named in the All Blacks squad.

The squad selected by All Blacks Head Coach Scott Robertson and his four assistant coaches Scott Hansen, Jason Holland, Leon MacDonald and Jason Ryan, will play two Tests against England in Dunedin and Auckland, and one against Fiji in San Diego.

Scott Barrett has been named captain.

Article continues after advertisement



Scott Barrett [Source: RNZ]

The new captain told Sky that he is hugely honoured and grateful for the opportunity to captain the All Blacks.

“I understand it’s a huge job, and there’s a lot of pressure that goes with it, but I’m excited to see where this team’s going.”