Rawaqa joins Drua coaching panel

Newly appointed Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skills and Development Coach, Ifereimi Rawaqa [Source: Supplied]

Former Flying Fijian lock forward Ifereimi Rawaqa has been appointed as the new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Skills and Development Coach.

Fijian Drua chief executive, Mark Evans says with two important roles, Rawaqa will be making sure the squad has the skills required for first class rugby and to ensure that the development pathway is ready to step up to the requirements of the Shop N Super Rugby Pacific when needed.

Evans says that Rawaqa has been working closely with head coach, Mick Byrne and is excited with what he will bring to the Fijian Drua.

He further adds that Rawaqa is a great fit to the Drua Franchise because of his specific knowledge of the Fijian rugby landscape.

Rawaqa has 44 international caps under his belt and was a member of the Flying Fijians side at the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cup tournaments.

Evans says Raiwaqa has a World Rugby Level 3 coaching accreditation and is well-versed in the coaching position, having mentored the Lautoka Rugby Under-20 side in 2013 before being promoted to the head coach role in 2014.