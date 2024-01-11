Rauluni named as Drua Women and Fijiana XV coach

Newly appointed coach of the Rooster Fijian Drua Women’s and Vodafone Fijiana 15s teams [Source: Supplied]

Former Flying Fijians halfback Mosese Rauluni has been named as coach of the Rooster Fijian Drua Women’s and Vodafone Fijiana 15s teams.

Rauluni got the nod after successful stints with Super W and national squad coaching set-ups.

His most recent coaching role was with the Queensland Reds as an Assistant Coach in last year’s Super W season.

The 48-year-old brings valuable experience to the Drua Women’s setup with 43 international test caps to his name.

Rauluni is one of three new appointments in the Fijian Drua management with Selita Koroi named as Team Manager while Akanisi Drasuna-Cakau is the new Personal Development Manager.



Akanisi Drasuna Cakau, Mosese Rauluni and Selita Koroi [Source: Supplied]

Koroi has previously served in a similar capacity in the national women’s 15s and 7s teams while Drasuna was part of the Fiji Rugby Union’s Get into Rugby Plus programme.

FRU Chairman of the Board of Trustees Peter Mazey and Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans welcomed the first set of appointments under the new arrangement between the two organizations.

Mazey says these are key appointments for the management team responsible for the entire program for our women’s 15’s players.

He adds Rauluni has been part of the system for some time in the women’s and men’s national teams and came through the recruitment process with flying colors.

Evans adds that they are finalizing other management appointments and are preparing for the new squad to assemble in Nadi at the end of the month.

The Drua CEO says it is the first time for the franchise to operate both the men’s and women’s teams and they will provide them with everything they need to make a historic run at a Super W title three-peat.