Ranitu impressed with performance

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Schoolboys coach Peniona Ranitu expressed his pride after his team’s impressive 26-14 victory over Australia at Lawaqa Park last night.

Ranitu praised the players for executing their game plan and making the most of scoring opportunities against a formidable Australian side.

The Fijian boys utilized their signature Fijian style of play, seizing crucial opportunities to score.

“We were glad that we were able to execute our game plan to get the ball running, the boys made use of those opportunities, which resulted in the win today.”

With a quick turnaround, the coach added that the squad will rest before rotating players for their next match on Tuesday.

The Fiji schoolboys side will face Australia schoolboys again at 3pm on Tuesday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.