Radradra impressed with young guns at RWC

Semi Radradra

The emerging talents within the Fiji Water Flying Fijians team during the Rugby World Cup have left a lasting memory on robust center Semi Radradra.

Radradra, the seasoned center who has graced two Rugby World Cups, couldn’t help but commend the tenacity displayed by the younger players throughout the tournament.

The 31-year-old says their dedication and passion for the sport has added a new dimension to the team, one that holds great promise for the future.

“This team I think we can tell its something special, the bonding in the team differs from the previous one this one was a bit more tighter we can see only a few senior boys and a lot of young boys, but we did get along together so really special.”

Despite the bittersweet taste of not securing a spot in the semifinals, Radradra says he is proud of the monumental strides they achieved on the global stage.

The sentiment was echoed by forward Meli Derenalagi, whose experience spans both the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup.

Derenalagi says that wearing the white jersey has been an immense honor and he relished every moment of the tournament.

“When you don the jersey its like you a heavy burden on your shoulder that you are just not carrying your family name, not only your village name but the country of Fiji.”

The players are now set to embark on a well-deserved break, rejuvenating themselves before gearing up for the challenges that lie ahead.

Meanwhile in the Rugby World Cup semifinals this weekend, New Zealand will face Argentina tomorrow at 7am while defending champions South Africa clashes with England on Sunday also at 7am.