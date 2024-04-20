QVS Knights advance in tough clash

The QVS Knights captain Joseva Suguturaga says they will need to work on several areas for their final with Marist Storm in the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League Championship.

They drew 10 all with Ba Provincial Freebird Insitute in the second U17 semifinal and ever after the golden point, neither teams could break the deadlock.

QVS was awarded the win, as they had scored first.

Suguturaga says it was tough match against Ba Provincial who fought their way back.

“Just to play hard and focus on our defence and that’s all we did for the win today.”

QVS Knight started strongly and were more dominant in the first half leading 10-nil.

Ba Pro turned things around in the second half to tie the game but just could not find the winner.

In the first Under-19 semi-final, Naitasiri Warriors beat Nasinu Panthers 20-16.

The second semi-final is now underway between Ra High Roosters and Ba Pro Dragons.