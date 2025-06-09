Proposed R360 series delays launch until 2028

[Source: BBC]

R360, the proposed global rugby series targetting the game’s top stars, has pushed back its launch date two years to 2028, raising doubts over the project’s viability.

The decision to shift the launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing according to R360 board member and former England centre Mike Tindall.

He says launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.”

Eight leading Test nations, along with the British and Irish Lions, have banned any R360 recruits from combining the new venture with their international careers.

Australian rugby league’s NRL has threatened any player who switches to R360 with a 10-year ban from its competition. Any player who had signed up for the proposed launch in 2026 will now have their contracts terminated.

In an email to players, seen by the BBC, R360 co-founder Stuart Hooper said he appreciated the news would come as a “shock to some, and disappointing for all”, but reiterated the desire for a launch in 2028 and for R360 to become an established part of the rugby calendar.

However, sources in the English club game say the R360 founders are “panicking” and don’t have the financial backing or players to launch.

R360’s initial aim of an inaugural event in October 2026, with eight men’s and four women’s teams, had been put under pressure by organisers’ failure to secure sanctioning from World Rugby.

After receiving more than 100 pages of plans from R360, the game’s governing body had questions over the staging of the event and whether players would be released for international action.

The earliest that World Rugby could have ratified R360 was in June, just four months before the new circuit’s planned start.

“Ensuring player welfare, supporting their international ambitions, and working collaboratively with the global game remain core to our approach,” added Tindall, who had said in September that R360 was “on plan and, in certain areas, ahead of plan”.

R360’s decision to delay for two years means it will avoid attempting to launch in the same year as the men’s Rugby World Cup and a landmark first women’s Lions tour.

However the inaugural Club World Cup – an event that brings together the best domestic sides from both hemispheres that was accelerated by the threat of R360 – is also planned for 2028.

R360 now faces the challenge of restarting its recruitment of players, having suffered several snubs in its initial drive for stars.

Sale and England fly-half George Ford turned down an approach, with Northampton’s Fin Smith, another reported target, also extending his contract with his existing club.

Global superstars Finn Russell and Antoine Dupont have also renewed deals with Bath and Toulouse respectively while R360 have been attempting to fill their roster.

R360 insists that it had 200 players signed up to provisional agreements, and that the coordinated move against their venture by leading Test nations and the prospect of a decade-long NRL ban caused only a handful to step away.

“As a Board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We’re building something bold and new that will resonate globally – and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028,” added Tindall.

R360 announced Scottish businessman Martin Gilbert, who was involved in unsuccessful talks to launch a third Scottish professional rugby team in Aberdeen a decade ago, as chairman and investor.

Gilbert has been involved in the project since at least December 2024, having been appointed as a director of a company alongside Hooper and fellow R360 backer Mark Spoors, a prominent agent.

