Possible Olympic ticket for Racaca

Local referee Lavenia Racaca will be out to prove herself when she officiates at the Perth 7s in Australia at the end of the month.

The 29-year-old from Ra will soon become the first Fijian woman to officiate at a World Sevens Series tournament when she presides over matches in Perth.

“But they told me if I qualify in these three tournaments—Hong Kong, Singapore and Perth—then I will qualify for the Olympics.”

Racaca is determined to put on a good display on the field to earn a ticket to the biggest sporting event in the world.

She adds she has received an invitation to the Olympic Games in July, but her qualification will depend entirely on her performance in the remaining legs of the World Series.

The Perth 7s will kick off on January 26th.