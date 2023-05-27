Playing at home an advantage: Naiqama

With a few players ruled out of round 10 of the Ron Massey Cup, the Kaiviti Silktails are determined to put up a strong show in front of home crowd tonight.

This will be their fourth home game of the season.

Coach, Wes Naiqama says the Silktails know where they stand in the competition.

“It’s been a way to sort of monitor our away games and how we approach that. I thought we’ve started to get it right, so the next time we have to do that which isn’t for another month, in regards to playing at home, it’s a great advantage for the boys and obviously we talk about that time slot. We normally play our away games at 12 o’clock.”

Naiqama adds the team values communication on the field and intends to show it tomorrow.

Tonight’s game against the Penrith Brothers will played at Prince Park in Nadi at 7pm .