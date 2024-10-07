Players didn’t play according to game plan

[Source: WXV]

Fijiana XV head coach Mosese Rauluni says the biggest lesson learned from their 45-17 WXV3 loss against Manusina Samoa in the WXV3 is to play according to their game plan.

He believes that not following their game plan in their clash early yesterday morning played a huge role in their loss yesterday.

He says if players do not execute what they practice during training on the rugby field, simple mistakes are bound to occur.

“You know the things we trained for, we didn’t do out there. That made us make errors because we didn’t play to the game plan were supposed to. But we have a week to put this all behind us, and congratulations to Samoa they put their bodies on the line for their country and that’s something we should probably do too.”

He adds that his side will regroup and go over their areas of weaknesses, rectify their mistakes and come back stronger.

The side will now go up against Spain for their third WXV3 match on October 13.