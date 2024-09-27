Pietsch replaces Koroibete

Dylan Pietsch (left), Marika Koroibete

Winger Dylan Pietsch will make his Wallabies debut against the All Blacks tomorrow.

Pietsch comes in for the second Bledisloe Test against the All Blacks after a wrist injury to Marika Koroibete.

Koroibete was hampered by the injury during the first Bledisloe last weekend.

Article continues after advertisement

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt admits he needs to have conversations with Koroibete’s Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights to determine his availability for the Spring Tour.

The former Nasinu Secondary School student has not featured on an end-of-year tour since his move to Japan, which coincides with the opening rounds of the Rugby League One competition.

All Blacks host Wallabies at 7:05pm tomorrow.