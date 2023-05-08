One change for Fiji Warriors

[Source: FRU/Facebook]

Fiji Warriors coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made one change to his starting 15 for this afternoon’s Pacific Rugby Challenge clash against Manuma Samoa in Apia.

Hooker Patemo Nuku is starting ahead of Seremaima Komailevuka.

Emosi Natubailagi and Isikeli Basiyalo are the new players on the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors is after its second win after thrashing Junior Japan 72-15 in their first match last week.

Fiji Warriors takes on Manuma Samoa at 3pm today.