Obstacles used as motivation for Super W Champs

Rooster Chicken Fijiana prop Siteri Rasolea says the many obstacles faced along the way by the team, was their motivation in defending the Super W title.

12 members of the champion side arrived late last night, after defeating the Queensland Reds 38-30 in the final on Saturday.

However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the Drua to claim back-to-back titles as the Inoke Male coached side had to overcome many struggles.

One of which was when they had to be fed by the Brisbane Fijian community, after being shut out of the restaurant where they normally would get their meals just two weeks out from the semi-final.

Big prop Rasolea who played outstandingly against her former club says those hardships were overpowered by their love for rugby.

“I guess the big motivation for us was no matter what we still had a roof over our head and a bed to sleep in. Paving the pathway for the next generation, we just really had to dig deep, ensure that whatever we were doing when we go into training, try to leave everything that’s outside factors off the field and do what we love to do which is to play rugby and everything will fall into place like it did with the result that we had.”

Rasolea also acknowledged the support of the Fijian community in Australia, which kept the players going when things got tough.

She says it was still surreal coming home to family, friends and fans waiting for them at the Nadi International Airport who were singing and cheering them as they walked out.

Adding to their spoils, major sponsor Rooster Chicken will be giving an $80,000 bonus which will be shared equally among the team.