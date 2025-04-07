Not our year says Naisewa

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women's captain Karalaini Naisewa

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s captain Karalaini Naisewa has given credit where it’s due for their impressive second-half performance against the Queensland Reds Women in yesterday’s Super W semi-final clash where they were defeated 54-40.

Despite a slow start for the Drua, with the hosts leading 42-5 at the break, their entertaining second half helped them close the gap.

Naisewa says this was probably not their year, having been in the competition’s final for the last four seasons but the will use mistakes from this match to do better next season.

“First of all I’d like to thank the Almighty God for giving us the strength in the 40minutes fight, it was through him that we managed to push the second half but hard luck, it was not our game.”

The skipper has also acknowledged the unwavering support of the fans who have always come through for the side during their matches this season.

Meanwhile, Reds will face Waratahs in next Saturday’s Super W final.

