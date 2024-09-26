No RWC prize money says World Rugby

There’s no prize money from the Rugby World Cup even for the winner.

World Rugby has responded to queries from the Fiji Rugby Union regarding the prize money for the Flying Fijians for reaching the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals in France last year.

FBC Sports had asked FRU earlier this week where the £600,000 or $ FJD1.6 million as claimed by some senior players was their prize money for making the quarterfinals.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRU then reached out to World Rugby regarding the players prize money claim.

However, World Rugby has confirmed to FRU that there’s no prize money as such for RWC23.

World Rugby says there is a participation fee which is similar to what they provide to assist in Fiji’s international tours to supplement expenses.

The last World Cup payment FRU got from World Rugby was $123,511.74 on June 28th this year for their RWC quarterfinal preparation costs.

FRU chief executive Rovereto Nayacalevu is also in Dublin, Ireland for the World Rugby Council meeting where he’s also been informed that there’s no prize money.