No Rest, No Excuses – Drua Women embrace the grind

Despite playing three consecutive matches without a break, the Fijian Drua Women remain focused and determined as they prepare for their next challenge.

Head coach Ifereimi Rawaqa emphasized the importance of maintaining intensity throughout the week, particularly in their Tuesday training sessions, which play a crucial role in team selection.

With some opponents benefiting from rest weeks, managing fatigue has been key for the coaching staff.

“One thing we work on, we make sure we want to start well in the week. Everyone has to come in, and one thing I’m big on is our Tuesday training. If everyone’s training well on Tuesday, they put their hands up, and it’s always tough for us coaches to select a team.”

While injuries may force adjustments, Rawaqa is confident in the team’s depth and unity.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women will face the Western Force in Perth this Sunday for round 4 of the 2025 Super W season.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

