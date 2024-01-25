No changes to Drua home game schedule

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team will adhere to its home game plans for this season.

Head of Commercial & Marketing Shane Hussein has confirmed that they will not relocate more games to Suva, even though the stadium is expected to be ready in two weeks.

Hussein says strategic preparation is crucial for every Super Rugby match, especially with an anticipated influx of fans from overseas.

“For the 2024 season the schedule is locked in, it’s a requirement by the competition by Super Rugby Pacific that these days are set and teams have arranged travel and accommodation, fans are booking tickets. A lot of fans are buying tickets from overseas at the moment. It’s quite interesting that there’s quite a big contingent coming when you have games like that.”



Head of Commercial & Marketing Shane Hussein

He adds, even if they wanted to have more games in the capital city, it’s too late to change things now.

“It will be very difficult for us to change anything as far as the venues in Fiji are concerned so you are looking at the same venue with the five, two split for Lautoka and Suva.”

The Drua will face the Crusaders in their first home game at 1.05pm on the 9th of March at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.