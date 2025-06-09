Next job for the Flying Fijians

Flying Fijians captain Tevita Ikanivere says their narrow defeat to Australia has only fuelled the team’s hunger ahead of this weekend’s Test against Scotland.

Despite just one week of preparation, Fiji pushed the Wallabies all the way before falling 22–18 in the final moments of the match in Newcastle.

Ikanivere says the group showed character and belief, and the loss has only reinforced their drive to keep growing.

“The boys came in with just one week of preparation, and I’m very proud of them to come out and to put out that performance. True, we didn’t get the win — we lost it at the last minute — but we just need to be better and grow with the more teams we get to play in the future.”

Fiji will now shift focus to their next challenge hosting Scotland in Suva this Saturday.

