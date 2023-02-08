New All Blacks coach to be announced soon

Jamie Joseph (left), and Scott Robertson.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed today in a media conference in New Zealand that there were offshore interest for his services.

He was linked for a move to Fiji and assist the Flying Fijians at this year’s World Cup after the resignation of Vern Cotter last week.

England was strongly linked with the Crusaders coach, after sacking Eddie Jones but appointed former captain Scott Borthwick instead.

However, Robertson says his first choice will always be to coach the All Blacks.

A new All Blacks coach is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph are understood to be the main challengers to Ian Foster for the head coach role after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Foster’s NZ Rugby contract is up at the end of this year, and Robertson is one of the shortlist, establishing himself as one of the best coaches, with six Super Rugby titles in the last six years.

Robertson revealed to Newshub today that he’s waiting for the NZRU to make the announcements.

He says he’s hoping we’ll know in the next few days and he hasn’t signed anything yet.