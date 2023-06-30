Nasinu Touch Rugby teams up with R.C Manubhai

[Photo: Supplied]

The Nasinu Touch Rugby Association has received a timely sponsorship of $23,000 from R.C Manubhai & Co.Pte Ltd for their upcoming touch rugby competition, set to be one of the largest in the country.

The tournament, which is expected to attract significant attention from touch rugby enthusiasts across Fiji and beyond, will showcase 16 teams in the men’s, women’s, mixed and mixed Masters.

This sponsorship demonstrates R.C Manubhai’s ongoing commitment to supporting sports and community engagement initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

The tournament is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including local clubs from across Fiji and overseas.

The international participation will contribute to the tournament’s vibrant atmosphere and provide opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

In addition to the thrilling matches, attendees can look forward to a range of exciting activities and entertainment options throughout the tournament.