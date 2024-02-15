Naitokani hungry for game time

Michael Naitokani

Michael Naitokani says his mission this year is to secure a starting spot in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side.

The hard-hitting center has earned only six caps so far for the Drua ever since he made his debut against the Melbourne Rebels in round six of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific last year.

Naitokani says now that he has acclimatized himself to the rigorous demands of a professional rugby player, he wants to stamp his mark in the midfield this year.

“A lot of learnings, lot of boys fighting for their positions and its just about helping each other to get better every day and when the season starts, whoever can fit in should be on.”

The Cakaudrove lad played in the first trial match against the Brumbies but will sit out tomorrow’s hit out against the Rebels with coach Mick Byrne opting to test the midfield quartet of Apisalome Vota and Iosefo Masi, while Waqa Nalaga and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre will come off the bench.

The Drua departed for Australia this morning ahead of their final pre-season match against the Melbourne Rebels tomorrow afternoon.