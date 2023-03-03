Nadolo proud of Drua

[Source: Nemani Nadolo/Twitter]

Former Flying Fijian and Waratahs winger Nemani Nadolo will not feature against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in the Super Round of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

The Waratahs released its side yesterday without the Namatakula villager.

Nadolo who has family ties with some of the Fijian players says he is proud of the Drua.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve got a few family members in there. I got a cousin playing prop there and a family friend that I grew up with playing 10. I’m really close with them and we talk almost every second day. It’s going to be interesting, they’ve been giving me a bit of heckle in our WhatsApp group.”

Nadolo says his team knows it’ll be a different ball game compared to last year and similar sentiments were shared by Waratahs Assistant coach Pauliu Taumoepeau.

“Looking at their set-piece they have a really good coach in Brad Harris. I think they’re able to just identify what they try to do at line-out, defense and times like that. They just seem to have it a little bit more together than what they were last year.”

The match will kick off at 8:35pm tomorrow and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.