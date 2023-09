Nadi is the new Inkk Farebrother Trophy holder after dethroning Nadroga 22 – 20 in Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park this afternoon.

Despite being awarded a few penalties towards the end, Nadroga was unable to convert any of them.

Both sides scored two tries each with Nadroga leading the scoreboard 17-12 in the first half.

It was a heartbreaking final minutes for the home team supporters who were left hanging at the edge of their seats.