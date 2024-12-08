Munster clinch bonus-point win over 13-man Stade

[Source: BBC]

Munster began their Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 campaign with a comprehensive 33-7 bonus-point win over a Stade Francais team who played much of the second half with 13 men.

The Irish province were 14 points to the good at the interval at Thomond Park thanks to converted tries from Thaakir Abrahams and Shane Daly.

Visiting second row Pierre Azagoh was sent-off for catching Peter O’Mahony with a flying arm nine minutes after the break, then Alex Kendellen grounded to extend Munster’s lead.

Article continues after advertisement

Baptise Pesenti saw red after 53 for a dangerous tackle, before Tom Farrell touched down for the bonus-point score.

Clement Castets’ try reduced the arrears but Gavin Coombes had the final say with his side’s fifth score in the corner.

Munster’s next game is at home to Castres on Friday.