Much room for improvement ahead of USA Test

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Despite a strong performance at the Oceania Women’s Championship and successfully defending their title, Fijiana XV head coach Ioan Cunningham believes there’s still significant room for improvement as the team prepares for a two-Test series in the United States next month.

Cunningham emphasised the need to sharpen all areas of their game, from set-pieces to defensive structures, stating that every play must be carefully analysed if they want to be fully ready for the upcoming challenges.

The Fijiana XV are coming off a hard-fought 24–20 win over Samoa at Lawaqa Park on Saturday, securing their status as Oceania champions once again.

“We need to focus on our attacking sets, we need to hold on to the ball a bit better along with some breakdown work, I think Samoa did a very good work in the breakdown turning the ball over. So that’s something we really need to focus on. We also need to edge our defense.”



[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

They’ll take on the U.S. in Washington, DC, with the first Test scheduled for July 19.

With the Women’s Rugby World Cup fast approaching, the Fijiana XV is drawn into Pool B alongside Canada, Scotland, and Wales.

The tournament kicks off in August in England.

