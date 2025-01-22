Mo’unga not expected to return to All Blacks this year

Richie Mo'unga celebrates Toshiba's League One grand final victory over Saitama Wild Knights in May last year. [Source: 1News]

Former fly half, Richie Mo’unga, is expected to return to the All Blacks mid next year at the earliest.

This is according to reports out of New Zealand today and it means he’ll remain with his Japanese club Toshiba for the entirety of his three-year contract.

1News reports there were talks between Mo’unga and New Zealand Rugby about a potential return ahead of the three domestic Tests against

France in July broke down late last year.

Mo’unga, has played 56 Tests for the All Blacks’ and helped Toshiba to a League One championship in his first season.

After five rounds this season, the club known as the Brave Lupus are in second place behind the Robbie Deans coached Saitama Wild Knights loss to the Springboks in Paris in late 2023.