Missed opportunities worry Byrne

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne believes missed opportunities are something they can’t afford against the All Blacks next weekend.

However, the national coach says they have another week to fix things before facing the three-time world champions.

Byrne says Fiji had some good opportunities against Georgia which they failed to execute.

“There were a couple of opportunities out wide that we didn’t take and defensively we were reasonably good but there are some things that we can improve as well I think just having a week together to go through those processes. The big thing for us is finishing off our opportunities that we create during the game and I think that’ll come after spending another week together.”

He adds the side brought a lot of energy against Georgia despite having a week together.

The national coach is thankful to the fans who turned up in Georgia and hopes many will be there in USA.

The Fiji Airways Flying Fijians will play the All Blacks in San Diego next Saturday.